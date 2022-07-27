Blaze TV Host Trashes Dr. Fauci in Unhinged Rant: ‘Closest Thing America Has Ever Produced’ to Mengele

Blaze TV host Steve Deace went on a wild rant during a recent episode in which he bashed Dr. Anthony Fauci, comparing him to a modern day Nazi.

On the Tuesday edition of The Steve Deace Show, the eponymous host took aim at Fauci, accusing him of committing war crimes during the time of COVID.

“In the history of human existence, there has never been a pandemic with a respiratory virus that has been spread by asymptomatic carriers,” Deace said. “Primarily, never, never, never, never Fauci noted this in early 2020. And now we are coming back to this talking point all over again.”

Deace began to discuss the strains of COVID and the vaccine, perpetuating the theory that Fauci intentionally created a bioweapon.

“So Delta was actually worse, Fauci and his ilk created the virus in a Chinese bioweapons lab with their gain of function research. They thought they were creating the next preemptive vaccine. The Shi Coms said, ‘No, you’re building us a weapon, but thank you,'” he continued.

“They then gave us a vaccine that was beyond substandard, that didn’t stop infection. And therefore created such a high volume of infections that the virus did not originally attenuate as they typically do when they involve with they evolve,” Deace added. “It got more virulent because it’s also not a natural phenomenon. It’s a bioweapon attempt to create some sort of mongoloid in a Chinese lab. That’s what it is.”

“Anthony Fauci ought to be arrested, put on trial for his life. He’s the closest thing America has ever produced to Josef Mengele. He’s at the tip of the spear for ushering in a Fourth Reich. And he’s back to telling lies about things that were disproved over two years ago,” Deace added.

Josef Mengele was the infamous Nazi doctor, known as the ‘Angel of Death’ who directed prisoners to either begin intense labor or enter the gas chambers at Auschwitz concentration camp.

“Have we heard from Trump? ‘Boy, I should never hired (sic) that guy. He better retire before I take office again, ’cause I’m firing him on the first day. Like I should have done before.’ Have you heard any of that? No. We’ve had one public health department in the nation. One. Defy this regime, this Fourth Reich on every level,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Steve Deace Show.

