CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer confronted Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) over former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s hearing before Congress on Wednesday, in which Republicans pummeled the former special counsel with accusations that his team was biased against President Donald Trump.

Blitzer kicked off with a pointed question: “Your committee, the Intelligence Committee, Congressman, was really focusing in on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Putting aside the president’s conduct, is Russia’s attack on our election an important area for your committee to address?”

“Absolutely,” Stewart replied.

He continued:

“The House Intelligence Committee released our report more than a year ago. Part of the reason was, we had 47 recommendations that we felt we needed to start to implement so that we could protect ourselves in 2018 and 2020. The foundation of our democracy is built on this idea that the American people feel like the vote is not manipulated, that their vote counts and that it’s not changed. And if we lose that faith in our electoral process, if we lose faith in democracy, this whole thing crumbles.”

Blitzer interjected: “I was going to say congressman, with all due respect, you believe that this is a real, serious problem facing the United States, Russian interference. So why did you use your limited time today to attack Mueller’s team instead of finding out what could be done to protect America from Russian cyber warfare aggression?”

“I didn’t attack Mr. Mueller,” Stewart replied, before accusing the special counsel’s office of “selective leaks” to disparage Trump.

“They all were disparaging toward the president,” Stewart said of the leaks.

Blitzer countered by asking Stewart how he knew the investigators were leaking, and the congressman claimed the information that was reported could only have come from the special counsel’s office.

Watch above, via CNN.

