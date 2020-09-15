Wolf Blitzer confronted Jared Kushner Tuesday over a retweet from President Donald Trump that the CNN anchor said he was “very disturbed” by.

Blitzer spoke with Kushner about the Abraham Accords signed by Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain earlier Tuesday, and congratulated Kushner on the historic achievement.

Towards the end of the interview, however, he took a moment to call out the president for retweeting someone who used the hashtag “#PedoBiden”:

“[He shared] a very, very disturbing ugly message accusing the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, of actually being a pedophile. Is that appropriate to give publicity to a really disgusting accusation like that, especially at a time when there are all those QAnon conspiracy theories about pedophiles running the Democratic party, all those anti-Semitic conspiracy theories they’re spreading as well. It’s so disturbing to see that, Jared.”

Kushner said, “I haven’t seen the tweet. I’ve been focused today on this historic peace deal.”

“I’m happy to come on another time and talk about that. But today let’s focus on the fact that president trump was nominated this month two times for the Nobel Peace Prize. He achieved a historic peace deal that nobody thought was possible,” he added. “And that’s what we are here today to celebrate.”

“I congratulate you and I congratulate the president and I congratulate the administration on this historic deal. It is very important,” Blitzer said. “But please tell your father-in-law that it’s really bad, it’s really disgusting to re-tweet those kinds of ugly disgusting tweets about his Democratic rival. As you can tell, Jared, I was pretty upset when I saw that.”

“I will relay to him your concern,” Kushner said, before calling the president “very transparent” in how he expresses himself on Twitter.

You can watch the segment above, via CNN.

