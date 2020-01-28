A campaign adviser for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg accused Fox Business host Stuart Varney of “sitting in a bubble in New York,” on Tuesday, which caused Varney to repeatedly insist, “I’m not in a bubble!” throughout the rest of the interview.

After Varney accused campaign advisor Tim O’Brien and the Bloomberg campaign of splitting the Democratic Party, O’Brien responded, “Stuart, I think — and I appreciate your perspective — but you’re sitting in a bubble in New York.”

Varney laughed and replied, “Come on. I’m not sitting in any bubble. Get out of here. That’s CNN. I know our viewers, and our viewers do not believe that I’m sitting in some kind of bubble with beating the elites. I’m not.”

“I’ve been out on the campaign trail, I’ve been in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona, Florida, and I’m hearing from voters on the road here, Stuart… It’s a very different perspective,” O’Brien shot back. “I’m not sure what you’re reading… but this is not what’s happening out in the real world in Middle America where voters are gonna make themselves heard.”

“Most of our viewers are in the real world of America,” claimed Varney, to which O’Brien asked, “Have you talked to any voters?”

“All the time,” Varney insisted.

After being asked whether he’s spoken to voters in Michigan and Pennsylvania, Varney replied, “Not directly. I’ve not picked up the phone and talked to them, no. But I’m not in a bubble.”

“No, I don’t think you have, and that’s the reality,” O’Brien declared. “The reality is these voters want a change and Mike Bloomberg is the answer to those needs.”

“Oh really? Okay. Well look, it was good having you on the show,” Varney concluded. “I’m glad you came. I’m not in a bubble.”

“Well let’s just keep talking, and I’d like you to get outside your bubble every now and then,” O’Brien remarked, prompting Varney to insist, for the fifth and final time in under two minutes, “I’m not in a bubble.”

