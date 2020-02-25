Timothy O’Brien, a senior advisor to the 2020 Mike Bloomberg campaign, fired back at allegations from rival Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) over her claims of a “culture of sexual harassment” at the billionaire’s company. O’Brien billed the claim as “defamatory” during a Tuesday morning appearance on CNN.

CNN’s New Day anchor Alisyn Camerota asked the Bloomberg spokesperson, “Four days ago; Mayor Bloomberg said he’d release three women from their NDA’s that they signed as being employees at his company. Have any of them come forward?”

O’Brien stated he did not know the status of the NDA’s, adding that there have been misleading headlines that are “simply not true” regarding the sexual harassment cases at the company, which he formerly was employed.

“I don’t know the answer to that. The thing I’d point out is the lawyers at Bloomberg L.C. went through 30 years of sexual harassment cases. Bloomberg L.C. has not had an unusual number of sexual harassment cases. There’s been headlines saying 45 women or 64 women have filed sexual harassment suits against Bloomberg. That’s simply not true. They were filed against the company.”

“Is that better? If the company had a culture where sexual harassment was running amok?” Camerota asked.

O’Brien warned that Warren’s claims against Bloomberg L.C. are “politically useful for her.”

“I was a manager there for the last seven years. That’s so defamatory to say that Bloomberg L.C. had a culture of sexual harassment. No, my experience is that it’s absolutely unfounded and not true. I think it’s been made into a political issue by Senator Warren because it’s politically useful for her,” O’Brien continued.

O’Brien concluded, “Mike Bloomberg was involved — named in three NDA’s over a 30-year period. None of them involved predatory behavior. It’s alleged comments he’s made that he’s denied. We’ve said we’ll put those out there in the open if the women are comfortable with it. He doesn’t have the blanket authority – as the senator well knows – to just lift NDAs.”

Watch above, via CNN.

