Bob Woodward Warns Even Biden is Now Divisive in Current Political Climate

Legendary journalist Bob Woodward compared President Joe Biden to former President Donald Trump and said both are divisive, which he lamented in tragic proportions.

Woodward has released his first audiobook, The Trump Tapes, which consists of his 20 interviews with Trump.

Wednesday’s Leland Vittert: On Balance on NewsNation played an audiobook excerpt where Woodward tells then-President Trump on Dec. 13, 2019, that he’s “president of two Americas.” He asked Trump whether it’s his job as president to unite the country. Trump said he “would love to be able to do it. The biggest problem is the media.”

After Woodward told Vittert that Trump divided the country as president, the anchor asked Woodward, “If that’s the standard … how is that any different than what Joe Biden is doing when he calls Republican[s] extremists and ‘ultra-MAGA’ and the like.

“If we’re just as divided under President Trump, and that was bad, how are we being just as divided under President Biden, and that’s not the same indictment?”

Woodward said that while Biden tries to bring people together, he does the opposite.

“As you listen to what Biden says, he will talk about ‘my friends in Congress,’ the Republicans. He, as you know, he’s somebody that tries basically to heal wounds. But you’re exactly right the divisions have become so great that Biden has joined this chorus of ‘Oh, there’s the other side, and then there’s us, the good side,’” he said. “This is the tragedy in this political moment that we’re living in.”

