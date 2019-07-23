Veteran journalist Bob Woodward joined MSNBC’s Ari Melber tonight to preview Robert Mueller‘s hearing and compare the Mueller report to the evidence against Richard Nixon.

Woodward said it was “very significant” that Mueller found no Trump-Russia conspiracy, saying, “That shocked lots of people. Probably shocked you, didn’t it?”

Melber said it looked “by the ninth inning of the probe, a lot of the investigative focus was on Roger Stone and not the type of people that would have pulled off a true conspiracy.”

As for the obstruction issue, Woodward said there’s a lot there, but it lacks “that kind of tape-recorded incontrovertible evidence that we saw in Watergate”:

“In terms of magnitude, we don’t see that in the Trump investigation so far. But there are lots of things in the obstruction investigation, these ten items that are presented, that —— you think of a president doing these things, whether they’re criminal or not, that really should be intolerable. That’s not what a president should be doing, sending aides out, ‘oh, stop the investigation, cut it back.'”

“What was going on here?” he continued. “Was this some sort of effort to strangle an investigation? Clearly it was. Was it criminal? Trump talked about and sent people out to… get rid of Bob Mueller, the special counsel and his investigation, but it never happened. In the case of Nixon, he did.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

