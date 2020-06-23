John Bolton went off on President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a new interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

In a preview of the interview, Baier asked Bolton who would be better on foreign policy between Trump and Joe Biden.

Bolton said that Biden at least “has a view” whereas Trump doesn’t and “any decision is possible” with him in office.

“I find that frightening,” Bolton said.

He then invoked Trump’s handling of the pandemic:

I think the response to the coronavirus demonstrates exactly the kind of fear that I have. The response was herky-jerky, incoherent, sporadic, and not as effective as it could’ve been. That’s what is wrong with Donald Trump’s decision-making and to see it in this kind of crisis only gives a preview of what could happen in a more severe crisis.

You can watch above, via Fox News. The full interview airs tonight on Special Report.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]