Former White House national security adviser John Bolton shot back at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for criticizing his upcoming memoir on his time in President Donald Trump’s administration.

CBS Evening News previewed an interview Bolton gave to Norah O’Donnell, who asked for his reaction to Pompeo comments about him on Fox News. Pompeo ripped Bolton’s “sad and dangerous” book in an interview, and claimed Bolton was cut out of meetings with Trump “because he was leaking or he’d twist things or he’d lie.”

“Well, Mike and I obviously have a substantial disagreement here, because I think his department was the ace of aces in the government for leaking things,” Bolton responded. “He has made a decision, which is certainly his to make, to tie his political future to Donald Trump. I think that’s what he continues to do. I feel sorry for him for doing that. But obviously, I’m not going to change his mind.”

After that, O’Donnell asked him if Pompeo was one of the Trump “yes men” he described in his book.

“In some cases, he was,” said Bolton. “I didn’t understand why, knowing that he disagreed with some of the things the president wanted, he didn’t try to work to persuade him. Look, these decisions are ultimately the president’s. We all understand that. But at some point — and I came to that point and others did as well — when you can’t in good conscience carry out the decisions, then it’s time to resign.”

Watch above, via CBS.

