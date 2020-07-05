Former White House national security advisor John Bolton talked about President Donald Trump’s habit of watching a lot of cable news during an interview Sunday on Face the Nation.

Margaret Brennan first asked Bolton about his-now infamous comments on the show two years ago about the looking at the “Libyan model” with respect to dealing with North Korea.

The president has since taken to blasting Bolton over that comment in particular, but Bolton told Brennan he stands by it, He remarked, “I guess the president’s discontent with me ought to have him asking who hired that guy to begin with, maybe he’s the one who needs to be fired.”

Brennan ended up asking, “Does the president and his thinking get more shaped by television or government advisers?”

Bolton responded:

“A combination of television and listening to people outside the government that he trusts for one reason or another. I think if you could clock the amount of time he’s spent actually in the Oval Office versus the amount of time he spends in the little dining room off the Oval Office with the cable news networks of one form or another on — it would be a very interesting statistic.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

