Fox News show Outnumbered had a major meltdown on Wednesday when hosts Jessica Tarlov, Lisa Boothe and Harris Faulkner ended up in a three-way slugfest over President Donald Trump’s racism.

Things kicked off with the panel reviewing Democrats who have accused Trump of racism and are trying to — in the words of Dagen McDowell — make the 2020 election “a referendum on his character.” When Boothe touted the Trump economy as a way for the president to appeal to African-Americans, Tarlov countered “he could make those arguments but it won’t change the fact that he is a racist, that he does racist things.”

Those comments drew retorts from Faulkner and Boothe — and Tarlov proceeded to cycle through Trump’s racial controversies.

Faulkner shot back at Tarlov, accusing her of “name calling.” She also deflected to the recent spat between Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, calling “racist” as “a loaded word.”

“People need to be honest about what he’s doing,” Tarlov said.

“Do you think the name-calling helps?” Faulkner asked.

The conversation fell apart from there when Tarlov fended off accusations of “playing a semantics game” while sparing with Faulkner and Boothe over Trump’s remarks about Baltimore.

“This is insane,” Tarlov groaned, and that eventually led to Faulkner trying to rein in the conversation in the most awkward way possible.

“I appreciate the passion, and I know we will go back and forth, but it’s a conversation, okay? When you put your hands in the air and you roll your eyes and we kind of go back and forth, it feels less like a conversation. But that’s what we need to be.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

