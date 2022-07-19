‘BOOM Go the Ethics’: Late Night Hosts Colbert and Fallon Skewer Biden’s Fist Bump With ‘Murderer’ MBS

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Falon both ripped President Joe Biden for his fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman while in the kingdom last week.

“This was always going to be a touchy trip because the crown prince is infamously, and I’m putting it delicately here, a murderer,” jested Colbert.

“But on the other hand, gas is 5 bucks a gallon, so —”

“It was important that Biden put a lot of thought into how he would greet MBS,” continued Colbert who showed a clip of MBS greeting Biden. “And … boom go the ethics,” Colbert ribbed as Biden fist bumped MBS in the clip.

Biden had taken a hard line against MBS and Saudi Arabia over their repeated human rights violations but has been forced to soften his approach over inflation and domestic energy concerns.

Colbert went on to joke that “maybe it’s not a fist bump, that at 79 it’s as hard as Joe can punch.”

Jimmy Fallon also mocked the fist bump in his Monday night monologue, making almost the exact same joke.

“President Biden held the controversial meeting with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, but the real controversy was that Biden greeted him with a fist bump,” Fallon began.

“Biden said that wasn’t a fist bump. That was me trying to punch him as hard as I could. Not a great look, it’s like a greeting Putin with a chest bump and a bro hug,” Fallon joked adding:

Meanwhile, I read that Dr. Fauci said that he plans to retire by the end of President Biden’s term. And then everyone turned to Biden. Like, ‘Is there anything you’d like to announce too?’

