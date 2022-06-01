Boris Johnson Faces Brutal Questions From Parenting Website: Why Believe You if It’s ‘Been Proven You’re a Habitual Liar?’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a series of brutal questions from parenting site Mumsnet in a recent interview regarding his tendency to party amid Covid lockdowns.

Johnson sat down with Mumsnet founder and chief executive Justine Roberts, during which Roberts asked Johnson several questions submitted by readers of the site.

“Why should we believe anything you say when it has been proven you’re a habitual liar?” Roberts asked after noting that about half of readers’ questions were in regards to “Partygate.”

Incredible opening to the Prime Minister’s Mumsnet interview pic.twitter.com/nZ5bMna587 — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) June 1, 2022

A clearly taken about Johnson started off by saying that he does not agree with “the conclusion nor the premise of the question.”

“I think the best way to answer that is look at what I get on and deliver and what I say I’m going to deliver and that’s what I’m in politics to do, to try to make life better for people if I can,” he continued. “I was elected at a particularly difficult time in politics, to get some tough things done.”

Johnson went on to note that his role as prime minister became increasingly difficult due to the pandemic, adding, “but if you look at what we’re doing, we’re getting on and delivering.”

“My answer about trust is people throw all sorts of accusations about all sorts of things ever since I drove around on a bus and they have all sorts of reasons for saying that,” he added. “But you’ve got to look at the record of what I deliver.”

The first question really set the tone for the remainder of the interview.

The next question came from a Mumsnet reader identified as “Che Guevara’s Hamster,” who asked why Johnson had gotten rid of the Nolan principles when he changed the ministerial code.

After briefly reacting to the username, Johnson denied removing the U.K.’s seven principles of public life, which include selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty, and leadership.

