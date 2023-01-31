Boris Johnson on Fox News Praises Enthusiastic ‘Bipartisan Support’ From McConnell, McCarthy, and Biden For Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson joined anchor Bret Baier on Fox News on Tuesday and discussed the current state of play in the going war in Ukraine.

“You were the first Western leader to go into Ukraine and meet with President Zelensky in Kyiv. As you look at the map now and what has transpired since that time. What do you see and what do you hear from President Zelensky?” Baier asked Johnson.

“So I was back in Ukraine just a couple of weeks ago, and, you know, the situation’s a bit better in in Kiev. But I saw the devastation around that city, the lives ruined, the totally destroyed apartment blocks. And that’s nothing compared to what’s happening in the areas that Putin is still attacking,” Johnson replied, asking:

And so the message I really have Bret for you, for all our viewers is this is not the moment to delay any support for Ukraine. This is the moment to double down on our support. Give them what they need, whether it’s the tanks or the long-range artillery fires. They need to kick Putin out of the whole of the territory. And I know how people in America have done an incredible job. The faster Putin gets out of Ukraine and the quicker we return to stability and the more powerful the message we send to people like China, the West, America, the UK, the West will not tolerate aggressive attempts to change borders by force.

“You wrote in an op-ed about Putin, he paved the way for Ukrainian entrance into NATO, and then you write, instead of properly punishing him, Putin. We responded with a policy of ‘craven appeasement.’ Ukrainians should be given everything they need to finish this war as quickly as possible. Do you think there is any lack of will? Do you sense that, you were just up on Capitol Hill?” Baier then asked.

“So I just talked to Lindsey Graham. I talked to Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Speaker McCarthy, loads of others. I find there’s a massive amount of bipartisan support,” Johnson replied, adding:

And look, I want to pay tribute to the Biden administration. What they did, what Joe did, what Joe Biden did, what all his people did in very difficult circumstances was they they stepped up to the plate and they gave Ukraine what it needed. What I think we all need to do now is is go further and save time, save money, save lives, and give the Ukrainians what they what they need. And you mentioned the the appeasement point. This all goes back to our failure in 2014 to punish Putin properly for what he had done. And we put on some sanctions, but they weren’t really very tough. But we basically allowed him to invade Ukraine, invaded. You remember he took the Crimea and he took the the eastern parts of the Donbass. And then he kept twisting the knife in the wound. And we never really punished him for it.

“You know, you said something in a British documentary about Putin saying that you felt that he was threatening you at one of the conversations you had about I could fire a missile, essentially to take you out. Yeah. The Russians pushed back on that characterization very hard. Some of your own countrymen raised questions about it. Here’s Nigel Farage on our air the other day,” Baier said before playing the clip.

“As ever with Boris Johnson. You know, lots of personality, lots of color. Good story. But when it comes to facts, when it comes to detail, when it comes to the absolute truth, I think Boris Johnson’s relationship with those things is somewhat loose, to put it mildly,” Farage says in the clip.

“Wanted to get you to respond to that,” Baier added.

“Well, look, I think that the Kremlin and I don’t know if Nigel’s speaking for the Kremlin, but the Kremlin a fabled for their complete refusal to tell the truth about anything that’s happening in Ukraine,” Johnson replied, adding:

I think what Putin was trying to do was creep me out… Bret, what he was trying to do was reduce it to a story about a nuclear standoff between Russia and NATO. And that’s what he talks about. You know, I don’t want to harm me with a missile. He’s the he wants it to be about Russia versus NATO, and he wants to drag in the whole nuclear issue. We’ve got to avoid being sucked down that that rabbit hole. This is not what it’s about. It’s about the invasion of a completely innocent country.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com