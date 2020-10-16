Boston TV News Anchor Says She Was Fired Over Cameo in Adam Sandler Halloween Netflix Movie
WHDH news anchor Alaina Pinto says she was fired after she appeared briefly in Adam Sandler’s new comedy movie Hubie Halloween.
In a statement on Thursday, Pinto revealed the reason for her dismissal earlier this week.
“Hi Friends! I have some news to share… Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News,” she declared. “I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you.”
“Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, ‘Hubie Halloween’,” Pinto explained. “In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.”
“Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege,” the anchor concluded. “I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter – the future is bright!”
According to Boston.com, Pinto plays a fictional anchor who has dressed up as Batman villain Harley Quinn along with her colleagues.
