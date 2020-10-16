WHDH news anchor Alaina Pinto says she was fired after she appeared briefly in Adam Sandler’s new comedy movie Hubie Halloween.

In a statement on Thursday, Pinto revealed the reason for her dismissal earlier this week.

“Hi Friends! I have some news to share… Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News,” she declared. “I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you.”

“Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, ‘Hubie Halloween’,” Pinto explained. “In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved.”

“Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege,” the anchor concluded. “I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter – the future is bright!”

Hi Friends! I have some news to share…

Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you. Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, “Hubie Halloween”. (1/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me. I am deeply disappointed and saddened, and I hoped this would not be how things evolved. (2/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

Thanks to all my wonderful 7 News viewers and my supportive and great colleagues at the station. Reporting the news to you every morning was an honor and a privilege. I promise to stay in touch and keep you updated on the next chapter – the future is bright! (3/3) — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) October 15, 2020

According to Boston.com, Pinto plays a fictional anchor who has dressed up as Batman villain Harley Quinn along with her colleagues.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]