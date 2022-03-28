Boxing Legend Wladimir Klitschko Hits Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens: ‘Part of This Invasion, Blood is on Your Hands’

Former heavyweight champion boxer Wladimir Klitschko criticized Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and other Americans who are opposed to offering Ukraine military aid.

Klitschko, whose older brother Vitali Klitschko is the mayor of Kyiv, joined Eric Bolling on Newsmax TV’s The Balance on Monday.

The boxing legend accused Russia of committing war crimes amid Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion of his native country last month.

The two-time heavyweight titleholder told Bolling the resolve among Ukrainians to fight Russia remains strong.

“We’re going to win this war, we’re going to defend our country, our homes our families, and our children,” he said. “Ukraine is a free nation and we will stand with it.

Bolling then asked Klitschko about Americans, mostly conservatives, who have taken an isolationist stance in relation to Ukraine.

“Wladimir, you have about two-thirds of the support of the American people right now, but there is a small group, and I’m not one of them, but there’s a small group that believes that what’s happening in Ukraine is not the United States’ problem,” Bolling noted.

The host then invoked Carlson and Owens, who have both been vocal in their opposition to intervening in eastern Europe.

“Conservatives who typically, I don’t know why they’re not supporting you and Ukraine, but they’re not,” Bolling said. “What do you say to those people?”

Klitschko said that those who do not stand with the people of Ukraine stand against them.

“If you passively observe what is going on, and we do share the same principles of freedom and democratic principles, like the United States, like the Western world, so to speak,” the former fighter said. “If you are passively observing, you are part of this invasion, blood is on your hands, too.”

Klitschko concluded by calling for every individual and business in the West to divest from Russia.

“You’re bringing bullets and rockets into the Russian army’s hands,” Klitschko said. “You’re part of this senseless war.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

