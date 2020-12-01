Brad Parscale, the Trump campaign manager who was cast away from the campaign and later arrested at his home in Florida after his wife called the police, spoke out for the first time on Tuesday night in a lengthy interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum.

MacCallum asked about the incident on September 28, just weeks for the presidential election, in which Parscale’s wife called the police to their home in Fort Lauderdale. A drunken Parscale had allegedly threatened suicide, and his wife Candice said she fled their home after he cocked a handgun. Police and a SWAT team responded to the home, and Brad was caught on video being tackled and arrested. An officer observed bruises and cuts on Candice, and wrote in a report that she claimed Brad had physically abused her. She later recanted that allegation, claiming her comments had been misconstrued.

“Well the good thing is, my wife and I are in a much better place now,” Parscale said. “My family’s in a great place.”

Parscale went on to speak about the distress caused by the loss of his twin children in 2016, who both died prematurely.

“We went through a very stressful time for five years,” he said. “We lost two children during the election. We buried them. We were completely attacked by the left, the right, the media. I got to a bad place, my wife was worried about me.”

“I’m just glad I’ve moved on, and I’ve tried my best for the American people,” he added. “I feel like I’m healthy. Getting better every day.”

Parscale also revealed that he has not spoken to President Donald Trump lately, which he called “hurtful.”

Parscale gained fame for leading the digital operation on Trump’s ramshackle campaign for president in 2016. He was named campaign manager for the 2020 re-election campaign, but was demoted in July to senior adviser after a series of bad headlines about his extravagant spending. After his arrest in September, Parscale announced he would be stepping away from the campaign.

Watch above, via Fox News.

