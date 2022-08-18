Brad Pitt Set to Pay $20.5M Settlement for Faulty Post-Hurricane Katrina Homes

Brad Pitt is set to pay a $20.5 million dollar settlement to the families who moved into homes built in the Lower Ninth Ward, after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans.

Page Six is reporting that the lawsuit, filed in 2018, against Pitt and his Make it Right foundation, has officially entered a “preliminary settlement.”

Back in 2008, Pitt and the foundation worked together to build over 100 “green” homes for families displaced after the hurricane.

By 2018, residents were unhappy with the homes structural integrity along with growing health issues. They filed the lawsuit after numerous requests for assistance from the organization were ignored.

Page Six reports that another nonprofit organization, Global Green, has volunteered to pay the settlement. If the amount is approved by a judge, each of the home owners will be able to get $25,000 as reimbursement for repairs made to their home.

Pitt released a statement on Thursday, expressing his happiness that the lawsuit has an end in sight.

I am incredibly grateful for Global Green’s willingness to step up and provide this important support for the Lower Ninth families. We collaborated in the early days post-Katrina and we are very fortunate to have Global Green’s generous continuing commitment to help address the challenges around these homes and others in need. Hopefully this agreement will allow everyone to look ahead to other opportunities to continue to strengthen this proud community in the future.

