President Joe Biden announced that the United States will have enough vaccines for every adult in the United States by the end of May.

Biden spoke Tuesday on the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said the following:

“We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May… About three weeks ago we were able to say we’ll have enough vaccine supply for adults by the end of July. And I’m pleased to announce today as a consequence of the stepped-up process that I’ve ordered and just outlined, this country will have enough vaccine supply — I’ll say it again — for every adult in America by the end of May.”

“That’s progress, important progress.”

As of this posting, the CDC has tallied that over 78 million vaccines have been administered.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

