BREAKING: Bill Weld Announces He’s Officially Running Against Trump in 2020 GOP Primary

You’ve probably heard about former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld considering a 2020 primary challenge against President Donald Trump. Today Weld has made it official.

He told CNN’s Jake Tapper he’s officially jumping in and that the idea of six more years of this White House “would be a political tragedy.”

“I would feel ashamed of myself if I didn’t raise my hand and run,” Weld said.

You can watch a clip from his CNN announcement above.

[image via screengrab]

