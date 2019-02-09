Elizabeth Warren Officially Announces 2020 Presidential Run: ‘This Is the Fight of Our Lives’

Senator Elizabeth Warren has officially announced her 2020 presidential bid.

Weeks after announcing her exploratory committee, Warren’s announcement in Massachusetts today kicked off her campaign in what’s shaping up to be a large Democratic field running against President Donald Trump.

“This is the fight of our lives,” she said. “The fight to build an America where dreams are possible, an America that works for everyone. And that is why I stand here today to declare that I am a candidate for President of the United States of America.”

She said Trump is not the cause of what is broken in America, just the latest symptom.

Her announcement comes at the end of week where Warren apologized again after the Washington Post uncovered her registration card for the Texas bar in which she identified herself as American Indian.

