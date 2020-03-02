BREAKING: James Lipton Dead at Age 93

James Lipton, Dean Emeritus of the Pace University Actors Studio Drama School and longtime host of Bravo’s Inside the Actors Studio, has passed away at age 93.

TMZ reports that Lipton died peacefully at his home on Monday morning. His wife, Kedakai Turner, told the outlet “There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with.”

Lipton was famous for using Inside the Actors Studio as a lecture program where he could conduct in-depth interviews about the entertainment industry. The show provided TV and film giants with a platform for discussing their crafts and how it intersects with their personal lives. Lipton retired from the program in 2018.

