CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota revealed on Thursday that she broke her right foot, which is now in a boot. And the chyron writers got a little self-referential for the occasion.

Toward the end of CNN Newsroom, Camerota showed what she called “my new fashionable fall footwear.”

The co-host said that she was wearing high heels on Wednesday, like she does “all the time,” when she “tripped and … fell in a very theatrical, dramatic way.”

“Everything spilled. My notes, my purse spilled on the floor,” said Camerota. “Coffee everywhere.”

“I screamed everywhere,” she added.

As she told the story “Breaking” was in quotes on the Breaking News banner, above the headline “ALISYN BREAKS HER FOOT.” Because why not, it’s that kind of Thursday.

Camerota said she broke her fifth metatarsal, which is “the bone on the outside of the midfoot at the base of the small toe,” according to orthopedic surgeon Jonathan Cluett.

She said she feels “fine” and will have to wear the boot for six to eight weeks.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com