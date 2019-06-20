A Mika-less episode of Morning Joe opened Thursday morning with Joe Scarborough doing the previously unthinkable: agreeing with cable news rival Sean Hannity over the Trump administration’s conflict with Iran.

Hannity interviewed President Donald Trump which aired Wednesday, and after the Fox News primetime host expressed real worry about the rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran, the commander in chief simply said: “don’t you worry about a thing.”

Morning Joe opened with that clip, after which Scarborough exclaimed: “breaking news: pigs fly!” He then admitted that he shares the same concerns as his ideological foe. “ I agree with Sean Hannity. I really do. I mean, and anybody that’s seen what Iran’s done over the past decade, well, why don’t we just take it back a notch to 1979?”

While this aired, Bob Marley’s Everything’s Gonna Be Alright played with the opening lyrics “don’t worry about a thing” featured prominently. That was an interesting choice, because some may have gone with Steve Wonder’s Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing (off his Innervisions album) in which Wonder specifically cites Iraq and Iran before he admits that “he speaks very fluent Spanish.”

But I digress.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

