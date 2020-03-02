BREAKING: Pete Buttigieg Officially Endorses Joe Biden

Mayor Pete Buttigieg has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president.

“I am delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden,” Buttigieg announced in Dallas, Texas, flanked by the former vice president. “We need a politics that’s about decency… that’s what Joe Biden has been practicing his entire life.”

Buttigieg dropped out last night, followed by Amy Klobuchar’s announcement today. The Minnesota senator is expected to endorse Biden as well tonight in Dallas.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

