BREAKING: Seven Dead, Others Reported Wounded After Car Struck Crowd of Pedestrians Near Migrant Shelter in Texas

A fatal car crash in Brownsville, Texas has reportedly left seven people dead and at least six others wounded.

As Texas reels from the shooting in Allen, reports from the border city of Brownsville say that a car struck a crowd of people who were waiting at a bus stop on Sunday morning. The bus stop was in front of the Ozanam Center — an emergency shelter for migrants and the homeless. The incident reportedly took place when a car drove up a street curb at 8:30 a.m. local time.

Local police have told reporters that the driver of the car is in custody and they are proceeding to investigate the situation. Fox News’ Griff Jenkins reported that the suspect was a Hispanic male from whom authorities are drawing blood in order to determine if he was driving under the influence.

Lt. Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department told local media that the driver was charged with reckless driving, with more charges likely to follow. He also reportedly said that the incident looked to be an intentional act.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

Watch above via Fox News.

