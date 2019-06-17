comScore

BREAKING: Shooting at Parade for Champion Toronto Raptors, Video Shows Hundreds Fleeing

By Caleb HoweJun 17th, 2019, 4:51 pm

There has apparently been a shooting at in Toronto at the massive parade being held Monday to honor the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, as news outlets and multiple witnesses reported.

Toronto police sent out an alert not long after people from the event began tweeting about an incident.

Police followed up on that soon after, stating that multiple people were in custody and there were multiple injuries, but none life-threatening.

In the Fox News segment from Shepard Smith, above, there is video from the scene. Video and photos were also shared on Twitter.

This story is still developing.

