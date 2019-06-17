BREAKING: Shooting at Parade for Champion Toronto Raptors, Video Shows Hundreds Fleeing

There has apparently been a shooting at in Toronto at the massive parade being held Monday to honor the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, as news outlets and multiple witnesses reported.

Toronto police sent out an alert not long after people from the event began tweeting about an incident.

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

Police followed up on that soon after, stating that multiple people were in custody and there were multiple injuries, but none life-threatening.

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

In the Fox News segment from Shepard Smith, above, there is video from the scene. Video and photos were also shared on Twitter.

I’m on the roof of city hall and something is happening. People are running including what looks to be cops and security pic.twitter.com/FEbhw88OqI — Jennifer Pagliaro (@jpags) June 17, 2019

We wondered what was causing the running… pic.twitter.com/D2DyG7yooS — LeMule (@TimLeMule) June 17, 2019

Now arriving on Bay Street near reported shooting. #WeTheNorthDay pic.twitter.com/2KM5QI74jU — Antonella Artuso (@suntooz) June 17, 2019

Warning: bad language. Fans started running on Bay Street. #WeTheNorh pic.twitter.com/VpfOkEV5pz — Antonella Artuso (@suntooz) June 17, 2019

This story is still developing.

