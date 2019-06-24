President Donald Trump, on Monday, announced sanctions against the supreme leader of Iran, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following the strike against a U.S. drone last week.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump outlined the sanctions on the Ayatollah, as well as Iran at large.

“We will continue to increase pressure on Tehran,” Trump said. “Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump spelled out his rationale for sanctioning the Ayatollah specifically.

“The supreme leader of Iran is one who ultimately is responsible for the hostile conduct of the regime,” Trump said. “He’s respected within his country. His office oversees the regime’s most brutal instruments, including the Islamic revolution guard corps. Sanctions imposed through the executive order that Im about to sign will deny the supreme leader and the supreme leader’s office and others closely affiliated with him and the officer access to key financial resources and support”

Trump added, “America is a peace-loving nation. We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country.”

Watch above, via CNN.

