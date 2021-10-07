Bret Baier Calls Out Rob O’Neill Tweet Blasting Fox’s 2020 Arizona Call: ‘This Is NOT TRUE’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier called out Rob O’Neill, the Navy SEAL who has killed Osama bin Laden, for a false claim about the network’s 2020 election coverage.

O’Neill was a Fox News contributor for a number of years, but not anymore as of August. He still regularly appears on the network, though. O’Neill was on Fox in August and September several times.

But now O’Neill, who recorded a congratulatory message to Fox for its 25th anniversary, is publicly attacking the network over its 2020 election night call for Joe Biden in Arizona.

He claimed on Twitter Thursday that Fox “called Arizona for Biden with less than 1%in. Just sayin’.”

Just a reminder: @FoxNews called Arizona for Biden with less than 1%in. Just sayin’ — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) October 7, 2021

Baier, who was part of Fox’s election night coverage, tweeted back at O’Neill, “I respect you, your service & I appreciate your point of view. But this is NOT TRUE.”

“Our decision desk called AZ w/ almost 80% of the vote in AFTER polls had closed. Associated Press called AZ that night too. No matter what you think of the call or the audit -this tweet is wrong,” he added.

I respect you, your service & I appreciate your point of view. But this is NOT TRUE. Our decision desk called AZ w/ almost 80% of the vote in AFTER polls had closed. Associated Press called AZ that night too. No matter what you think of the call or the audit -this tweet is wrong https://t.co/GzyJufDZCA — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 7, 2021

The Trump campaign went nuclear after Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Chris Stirewalt appeared on air that night to defend the call.

Arizona has been one of the states at the core of the former president’s big lie about the 2020 election. The House Oversight Committee held a hearing on the Cyber Ninjas “audit” Thursday, where some Republicans continued pushing false claims about the results.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com