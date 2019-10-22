Bret Baier Calls Out Trump Labeling Media ‘Enemy of the People’: ‘It’s a Problem’ and ‘Bad Phrase’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier appeared on CBS This Morning to promote his new book Three Days at the Brink: FDR’s Daring Gamble to Win WWII, and found himself defending his network and criticizing anti-media rhetoric from President Donald Trump.

Baier is often cited as among the most respected personalities representing the news side of Fox News programming and has had enjoyed a unique relationship with Trump compared to opinion programming hosts who have enjoyed the vast majority of interview bookings with the commander in chief.

Morning how host Anthony Mason opened the segment clipped above by noting that ” The president has been critical of Fox recently,” followed with “Not a position you’ve typically been in.” He then asked Bair how he takes the criticism.

Baier took the high road, saying “it’s part of the deal, as you guys know. Listen, we’re trying to call balls and strikes. If we can do that every day, be fair to him, but also cover the news fairly to all sides, that’s what I’m trying to do.”

When asked about Trump’s calling journalists “enemy of the people” and if that’s something he feels endangers the press, Baier was about as critical as one can be for an anchor on a network which features so much pro-Trump opinion programming.

“I think it’s a problem,” he said, adding “I don’t love that — that’s a bad phrase. I think it’s we’re all trying to do our job.”

Watch above via CBS News.

