Bret Baier Presses Buttigieg on Biden Response to Supply Chain Crisis: Is It ‘Too Little Too Late’?

Fox News’ Bret Baier confronted Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Friday over the ongoing supply chain crisis.

This week President Joe Biden announced plans to have the Port of Los Angeles open 24/7 to address these issues, but Baier noted the move has been criticized as “too little too late.”

“Is it too little too late what’s been going on?” he asked.

“No,” Buttigieg said, “but as you heard, the president said this has the potential to be a game-changer. It’s going to have to be part of a number of steps, as the report just now showed.”

He acknowledged there’s a shortage of truck drivers in the U.S. and said they should be paid well.

“A lot of things have to go right, but the announcement that these ports would go 24/7, that’s a big part of it.”

Baier followed up by asking, “You could see this coming down the road for a while, couldn’t you, Mr. Secretary?”

Buttigieg said back in July he “convened pretty much the entire ecosystem of supply chain actors that work around those west coast ports” and they wanted to expand hours back then.

“These issues didn’t emerge overnight, which is why not only do we have these near-term steps we’ve been taking and coordinating with the private sector on, but also the need for a comprehensive infrastructure bill.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

