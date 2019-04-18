Bret Baier Presses DNC Chair Tom Perez on Mueller Report: Many Dems Talked About Trump as ‘Agent for Russia’

Fox News’ Bret Baier put Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez in the hot seat on Thursday by asking what will Democrats do now that Robert Mueller‘s report more or less cleared President Donald Trump on collusion with Russia.

While Mueller’s findings do not exonerate the president for obstruction of justice, Baier noted in his interview with Perez that the report says the special counsel did not establish that the Trump campaign coordinated with Russian election-meddling. Since the president’s critics have condemned Trump for months by predicting that he would be identified as a Russian agent, Baier wondered if Perez regrets the rush among Democrats to label Trump as a traitor to the country.

“Lots of Democrats spent a lot of the past 23 months talking about that the president was an agent for Russia. Is there something that the Democratic Party has to say [that] Mueller did not find it?”

Perez deflected by saying the collusion question pertains to whether or not there was an international conspiracy in 2016, but Baier reiterated that Mueller’s report did not establish Trump-Russia conspiracy. Perez continue to speak of Trump’s pattern of “corrupt behavior” and questionable interests before Baier started to ask whether Democrats are going to move forward with efforts to impeach.

Watch above, via Fox News.

— —

