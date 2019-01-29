Bret Baier Presses Tom Perez on Pulling DNC from Women’s March: Was It Because of Anti-Semitism Concerns?

Fox News’ Bret Baier interviewed DNC Chair Tom Perez and confronted him about the Women’s March and why the DNC withdrew as a sponsor.

After talking about the Democratic primary process and Howard Schultz, Baier brought up a Daily Caller article on Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib headlined “Rashida Tlaib’s Ties to Anti-Semitism Run Deeper Than Previously Known” before bringing up the Women’s March. Baier asked, “Was it because of concerns about anti-Semitism?”

“We had a host of concerns,” Perez said, “and we wanted to make sure that we were clear in our values.” He pointed to the Democratic party platform on Israel.

Baier brought up former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz‘s recent op-ed saying she walked away from the Women’s March because of “the national march’s leaders and principles, which refuse to completely repudiate anti-Semitism and all forms of bigotry.”

Baier brought up Louis Farrakhan and said, “I’m asking you kind of straight: is there a concern in your party about this threat?”

“We’ve been very clear in the Democratic party about inclusion, about fighting anti-Semitism,” Perez responded. “I’ve spent my entire career making sure that opportunity exists, Bret, for everyone, and that’s been the mantra and the values of the Democratic party and I’m proud to be part of that.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com