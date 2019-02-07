Bret Baier Recounts Story Behind Montana Car Accident: ‘The First Responders Were Unbelievable’

Just weeks ago, Fox News’ Bret Baier was set to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert when he was in a bad accident in Montana.

Colbert broke the news on his show.

“We just found out that [Baier] and his family were in a car accident in Montana,” Colbert said last month. “Bad, like, jaws of life to get him out of there. They were all in the hospital but they’re going to be OK. And we just want to say: we hope you’re doing better.”

Appearing on Wednesday night Baier — looking well — recounted what happened.

“We were coming back from a ski trip and I was driving and it was pure ice. We were about a mile from the airport, slipped through an intersection, got hit by a pickup truck, turned and flipped,” Baier explained.

His wife and kids were in the vehicle.

He then said the airbags went off, the windshield broke and a Good Samaritan — who he thanked on the show — stopped to help and pull them out of the passenger’s side.

“First responders were unbelievable. Montana Highway Patrol, E.M.S,” Baier continued on before stressing that his family thankfully avoided serious injury.

“We got away with a concussion, sprained ankle, 14 stitches on a chin, and my eight-year-old lost a tooth, but he’s a hockey player, so he really likes that,” Baier said.

Finally, speaking to all those who reached out in emails and texts after the news broke of the accident, Baier told them: “Everybody’s okay. We are very blessed. Thank God. Please wear your seat belt.”

