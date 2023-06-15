Bret Baier Says ‘You Gotta Love Bernie Sanders’ After the Senator Waves Off Fox News Reporter in Peak Bernie Moment

Fox News anchor Bret Baier expressed a degree of admiration for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Thursday’s Special Report while reacting to comments the senator made to a Fox reporter about student loan debt.

Last year, President Joe Biden canceled between $10,000 and $20,000 in student loan debt for most debtors. However, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a challenge to the policy in February and is expected to hand down a decision soon. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have unveiled a plan to try to bring down costs for future borrowers.

Baier noted that Fox News Correspondent Hillary Vaughn had been logging plenty of steps around the Capitol to get lawmakers’ views on the matter.

“Is it really free if you’re raising taxes to pay for it?” Vaughn asked Sanders as they walked through the Capitol earlier in the day.

“Well, given the fact that we have the billionaire class paying a lower tax rate than working families, I think it’s appropriate the wealthiest people in this country start paying their fair share of taxes,” he replied. “Thanks very much.”

Vaughn persisted.

“Do you think Wall Street tax would hit average Americans saving for retirement?” she pressed, referring to Sanders’ proposal to pay for student loan forgiveness by taxing Wall Street transactions.

“What people say that?” Sanders protested while stopping in his tracks. “People on Wall Street.”

With that, Sanders waved, said, “Thank you,” and hurried off.

Baier and his three panelists laughed at the Peak Bernie Sanders they had just witnessed.

“You gotta love Bernie Sanders,” he said. “You do. But his plan – and the progressives in the House plan – essentially is ‘absorb it all.'”

