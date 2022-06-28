Bret Baier Skeptical of Trump’s Jan. 6 Denials: ‘Hutchinson Is Under Oath at the Capitol. The President Is on Truth Social’

Fox News anchor Bret Baier expressed skepticism at claims made by former President Donald Trump on Truth Social during Tuesday’s Jan. 6 committee hearing.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a onetime aide to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, delivered stunning testimony.

Hutchinson told the committee Trump demanded police let armed supporters of his to attend his rally on Jan. 6, 2021 because “They’re not here to hurt me.” Trump later encouraged the crowd to march to the Capitol.

She also said that after the rally, the president was “irate” while riding in the presidential limo (known as The Beast) when the Secret Service told him he couldn’t go to the Capitol with his supporters that day.

“The president reached up towards the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel,” Hutchinson said, relaying an account from the head of Trump’s security detail. She also suggested Trump tried to choke him.

Hutchinson also stated Trump believed the rioters were doing nothing wrong, including those who chanted, “Hang Mike Pence!” after Pence refused to go along with Trump’s scheme to overturn the election. She stated she heard Meadows say Trump said that “Mike deserves it.”

Trump reacted to Hutchinson’s testimony in real time on his social media app Truth Social. He stated he “hardly” knows her, “other than I heard very negative things about her.”

Baier called Hutchinson’s testimony “very compelling from beginning to end” before noting Trump’s denials shortly after Tuesday’s hearing concluded.

“We are now hearing from the former president on various posts where he questions her accuracy,” Baier stated. “He goes after her directly. He says he doesn’t know who she is and said he didn’t lunge at the Secret Service agent in The Beast. That didn’t happen, he says. He didn’t throw his lunch against the wall, that didn’t happen and that she’s lying.”

Baier then juxtaposed the settings in which Hutchinson’s and Trump’s remarks came.

“Cassidy Hutchison is under oath on Capitol Hill. The president is on truth social making his statements,” Baier pointed out.

“This testimony was significant,” he concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com