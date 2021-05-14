Brett Giroir is the former Covid Testing Czar under the Trump Administration, and judged by his Friday morning on Fox & Friends, he is also a vocal critic of the Biden Administration’s handling of the global pandemic — and of current CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

At issue: CDC’s Thursday announcement that mask guidance has been significantly eased for citizens who have been fully vaccinated. Fox & Friends host Will Cain and Giroir agreed that while the announcement was good news, there was no science at the foundation of the decision to formally ease guidelines, an assertion which willfully ignored Walensky’s opening statement that specifically cited the scientific findings that led to the new guidelines.

Cain and Giroir repeatedly hit the Biden administration, suggesting that the only reason the mask guidance was eased for fully vaccinated individuals was due to political pressure, and Giroir even claimed there was no science in support of the move.

Anyone who watched the Covid briefing knows that to be wrong, as CDC Director Walensky cited three recently published studies, one from Israel published in the Journal of the American Medical Association or JAMA, and two from the United States, both published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report that all show that Covid-19 vaccines work.

“In Israel, there was a demonstrated 97% vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic and 86% effectiveness against asymptomatic infection in over 5,000 healthcare workers. In the United States, vaccines were 90% effective against any infection in nearly 4,000 healthcare workers and 94% effective against hospitalizations from covid-19 in an evaluation across 24 hospitals in 14 states,” she said.

(At this point in reading the article, you should hear Thomas Dolby proclaiming “Science!” in the background.)

Dr. Walensky continued by noting how the CDC is accumulating data that our authorized vaccines are effective against the variants circulating in this country before showing slides that illustrate studies published in just the last week that demonstrate vaccine efficacies against common circulating variants in the United States. (Science!)

So to recap. Giroir and Cain mocked Dr. Walensky and the CDC for not relying on science in their new guidelines, even though she presented numerous recent scientific studies in making her announcement.

