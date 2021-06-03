Brett Giroir, the former coronavirus testing czar for the Donald Trump administration, is bashing Dr. Anthony Fauci for contradicting the messaging from the former president.

Fauci went on a media tour Thursday morning, during which he faced a number of questions about the thousands of his emails that were publicly released as a result of a FOIA lawsuit. Most strikingly, Fauci defended his guidance on masking, dismissed the idea that the coronavirus was an escaped Chinese bioweapon, stood by his assessment that the disease emerged naturally, and simultaneously said he’s keeping an open mind on the pandemic’s origin.

Shortly after Fauci’s appearance on CNN, Giroir spoke to Fox News’ Bill Hemmer, and he began by expressing his belief in the Covid lab-leak theory.

I was very clear that the only thing we knew was that there were no obvious fingerprints of this virus being engineered. I was always kept open and was very public that it could have been a lab leak. That was in distinction from Dr. Fauci, who really argued very convincingly that this was something that evolved in nature. There was no data that showed it evolved in nature and still no data that shows that.

After hammering China’s lack of transparency in connection to the pandemic, Giroir took on further questions about the origin of Covid — with Hemmer noting that Giroir previously told Fox “it is not outrageous to hypothesize that the virus could have been part of an offensive bioweapons program and leaked out accidentally.” Giroir defended his stance from the skepticism of multiple health officials, saying “there are multiple open sources of intel that suggest that China has an extensive biological weapons program and it is integrated between state laboratories, academics and private industry.”

“It is not crazy as people suggest,” Giroir said. “It is certainly a possibility. This virus is not a great biological weapon if you look at characteristics, but it certainly could have been part of a program.”

Hemmer concluded the interview by referring back to Fauci’s CNN comments about being open-minded that the pandemic didn’t result from a viral cross-species jump to humans like he thinks.

“How much CYA is happening today?” Hemmer asked.

For those not familiar with the term, CYA is shorthand that means “cover your ass.”

Giroir’s response:

The statement from last year was completely false. There was no pattern of mutations that suggest that it went right from an animal in a natural situation to humans. There is still no evidence to show that. So that statement was completely wrong. It was obvious to be antagonistic to President Trump and to the administration and there is a lot of CYA going on now.

Giroir finished by saying Fauci was, indeed, “antagonistic” to Trump by contradicting the administration’s endorsement of the lab leak theory.

Watch above, via Fox News.

