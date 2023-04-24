Brian Kilmeade hosted the 8 p.m. time slot on Fox News – hours after the shocking news dropped that the network parted ways with Tucker Carlson, its top-rated host.

Sources say Carlson was fired.

The move came a week after Fox agreed to pay $787.5 million in a defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems. Fox is also facing a lawsuit brought by a former producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight, who alleges the company allowed a toxic workplace atmosphere of sexual harassment. Fox denies the claims.

Carlson went largely unmentioned on Fox News in its Monday programming, aside from an obligatory acknowledgement of his departure on The Faulkner Focus and a brief joke on The Five.

Kilmeade hosted Fox News Tonight, where at the beginning of the show he noted Carlson’s exit from the network.

“Hi everybody and welcome to Fox News Tonight,” he began. “I am Brian Kilmeade. As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carson have agreed to part ways. I wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be. But right now, it’s time for Fox News Tonight. Let’s get started.”

Kilmeade then commenced a monologue about the Biden administration allegedly weaponizing the Department of Justice against its political opponents.

Tonight will be hosted by a rotating cast of hosts until a permanent host is selected.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com