Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade appeared angry Tuesday morning while sharing reports that the vast majority of Democrats in Congress are pursuing impeachment of President Donald Trump following the terrorist attack on the Capitol last Wednesday.

Kilmeade blasted Democrats for what he saw as a divisive political action while curiously overlooking how not holding Trump and his surrogates accountable for the deadly and violent insurrection in the nation’s capital is far more likely to continue deep political divisions.

“You know what the theme to Joe Biden’s inauguration is? America United,” Kilmeade opened. “Do you know what thing that will guarantee that America won’t be united? Having an impeachment trial on a president that’s going to be at Mar-a-Lago.”

“If you believe America works better together and has been ineffective because we’ve been at each other’s throats?” he continued. “What could be more disenchanting?” than a second impeachment trial with just over a week left in the Trump administration.

The Democratic Congress believes that President Trump’s actions last week — many saw his pre-attack speech and rhetoric in the months before it as criminally inciteful — are deserving of some record of rebuke.

President Trump has frequently been criticized for his inflammatory and divisive rhetoric, like his consistentattacks on “blue states” while favoring the “red states” of his own supporters. But Kilmeade appears to want to give Trump a pass on his reckless claims that the election was stolen and pivot to placing the urgent burden on Democrats to pursue unity by not holding Trump accountable for his role in Wednesday’s attack.

Kilmeade has himself called Trump’s post-election behavior “terrible,” and also noted that Twitter’s suspension of Trump’s account is justified. One might be curious why Kilmeade supports Twitter’s censure of Trump but believes that Congress holding him account is disheartening. A cynic might call Killmeade’s comments themselves remarkably divisive. The Republican Party has long touted itself as one that treasures accountability. Apparently not in this instance.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.