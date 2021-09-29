Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade called out General Mark Milley for admitting he spoke with several authors of “tell-all” books that documented the behind-the-scenes drama of the Trump administration, which were often less than flattering, though not unfair portrayals.

If it seems odd to you that the sitting Chairman of the Joint Chiefs would provide time to writers like Bob Woodward, Carol Leonnig, and Michael Bender to discuss what some may consider inappropriate or even confidential conversations about military and governmental inner workings? You have a similar point of view as Kilmeade, though the Fox & Friends’ co-host called for Milley to resign.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Senator Marsha Blackburn used part of her time to grill Gen. Milley on his participation and apparent “on background” conversations with authors of these books, to which he affirmed he had talked to them. When asked if their descriptions of what he conveyed were accurate, he revealed that he had not read any of the books he contributed to, but only had seen press reports.

“When it comes to General Milley, whether you like it or not, one thing I would say is inexcusable,” Kilmeade said. “He admits contributing to and sitting down with Bob Woodward of Peril, Mike Bender of another anti-Trump book, and another, third anti-Trump book, I Alone Can Fix It … sat down with Phil Rucker to give his account of what he thought it was like — what this was like behind the scenes deal with President Trump.”

“You are the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff!” Kilmeade exclaimed. “When Bob Woodward calls or Rucker calls, say ‘I’m busy. I have a war to destroy. I have a foreign policy to try to save instead of you are not going to believe how crazy Donald Trump is.”

He then made clear just how absurd he thought this was, adding, “That, to me, he should have resigned the minute that became clear.”

Steve Doocy chimed in to add, “When asked about the Bob Woodward book, he said, you know, ‘I really can’t talk about it because I haven’t read it,’ which, come on … a political guy in a military job. He has to read The Washington Post summaries where they talk about how he essentially circumvented the president of the United States and presented him as the only grown-up in the room because Donald Trump is crazy.”

For anyone who thought that Tuesday’s Senate Armed Forces hearing may have flipped an inimical conservative narrative towards General Milley and other top military brass, this not-unreasonable anger may come as a surprise. Yesterday’s hearing did not go well for President Joe Biden, but reports of Milley’s laundered reputation among conservatives appear to be premature.

