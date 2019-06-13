Brian Kilmeade continued to play his role of occasional and critic of President Donald Trump on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, as he called on him to clarify eyebrow-raising comments about hypothetical foreign opposition research in an interview with ABC News George Stephanopoulos.

A portion of Stephanopoulos/ two-day interview with the president was released Wednesday night that revealed Trump telling the Good Morning America anchor that he would take opposition research on a rival candidate from a foreign government, and not go to the FBI, adding that the FBI Director Christopher Wray was “wrong” to say that anyone should go to the FBI with such info.

Co-host Steve Doocy introduced the segment and Ainsley Earhardt followed by parroting what Trump said in a most predictable way. Doocy defended Trump’s comments as well, saying “There is so much oppo research floating around Washington, DC, perhaps that’s what the President’s talking about.”

But Kilmeade threw cold water on Earnhardt’s mockery of Trump criticism saying “Put it this way, nothing is free in this world.”

He continued “you don’t want a foreign government or foreign entity giving you information because they will want something back. If anybody knows that it is the president. There is no free lunch. If someone wants information they want influence. I think the president has to clarify that I’m glad he is coming on tomorrow. He opened himself wide up to attacks.”

Watch above via Fox News.

