Fox & Friends opened Monday morning’s show addressing the mass shooting that occurred at N.A.S. Pensacola last week, and co-host Brian Kilmeade made an interesting comparison between that deadly event and the greatest attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor, 9/11.

On Friday it was revealed that the Pensacola shooter was a Saudi national on the airbase as part of a training program, and that federal investigators have since announced that they are treating the shooting –that took three lives and injured several more — is being treated as a terrorist event,

Kilmeade expressed disbelief that these attacks came from citizens that are supposed allies and noted that the attackers on 9/11 were also Saudi nationals and also received training on American soil before turning that training against the United States by killing thousands.

Before noting the “win-win” situation of training foreign allies who purchase American military equipment, Kilmeade then added “no other country does this,” and “there is a huge risk just like this.”

“Just like the hijackers on 9/11, we bring them behind our lines, we train them to fly and kill us by flying into buildings,” Kilmeade said, adding “this guy, radicalized when he goes home a few weeks prior coming back extremely religious and goes ahead, he is on the other side of the wire and turns his guns on our guy.”

Kilmeade then suggested gun reform by noting the Florida gun loophole that allows foreign nationals to purchase a gun if he or she has a hunting license as was the case with the Pensacola naval air base shooter last week.

Watch above via Fox News.

