Brian Kilmeade Drops Feisty Rant on Masks in Schools: ‘Kids Are Going to Grow Up and Sue Everybody’

Brian Kilmeade joined America Reports on Thursday to discuss mask mandates in schools with anchor Sandra Smith.

Smith kicked off the conversation saying, “Some parents fed up along with the New York Post editorial board say they know is to blame, the powerful teachers’ union, the politicians the Post accuses of shameless pandering.” New York ended its indoor mask mandate this week but kept the mandate in place for schools.

Smith then called out what she sees as hypocrisy by American Federation of Teachers president Randi Weingarten in not wearing a mask while conducting interviews, while school kids and teachers are forced to wear them eight hours a day.

“Right, you know what they say, well, they have to be able to hear me,” Kilmeade said.

He continued:

Don’t you think a kid wants to be heard or hear from a teacher? How many times do you have to say excuse me, ‘what did you say, I can’t hear you,’ so they don’t bother talking. How many conversations have not happened because they have been wearing the mask over their face?

Kilmeade added, citing health experts, saying that masks “really do not prevent anything but stopping this virus. It stops the flu, does not stop the virus, paper masks don’t and N95 do. You want to put them in the N95 mask it protects the kid. Yourself in the mask protects the person across from you in theory and perhaps you.”

“When you look at the stats and realize everything we have done, the lockdown, shutdowns, the mandates, it has affected death rate .02%,” Kilmeade continued, citing a recent study from an economics professor at Johns Hopkins.

Kilmeade continued:

And it also found out natural immunity matters. Everyone had Omicron it seems. Now guess what, America basically has natural immunity, much higher than the 72% than is in the New York Times every single day. What I’m trying to say is not only is this theater, these kids are going to grow up and sue everybody. They should sue all their parents, all their teachers and just for the record, I’m taping this. If you are a next-generationer, we have been calling for the end to this and this is, by the way, the fact that the Biden administration is not acting in all these blue states are is one of the most significant stories through this pandemic and today while sitting here over the last 45 minutes, Maryland is saying le’s go, let’s call, let’s end masking. Nevada a couple hours ago.

Sandra Smith then played a clip of Weingarten saying that the union would like to see “no transmission” in schools before loosening restrictions. She said the governor of New York is listening to that and waiting for no transmission before lifting the mask mandate in schools.

Kilmeade jumped back in, adding, “I texted my daughters, both in college, and said ‘do you have to wear a mask,’ but it wasn’t clear. Yeah, they have to wear a mask. In New York, an N95 in class, including class gym among youngsters, all young teens, young 20s, you cannot get on campus without double vaxxed and a booster. Think about the abuse.”

