Brian Kilmeade Fawns Over Trump For Final Rally Spree: ‘Even Your Biggest Detractor Would Be in Awe of That’

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade fawned over President Donald Trump’s work ethic following his final rally spree before Election Day — telling him that even his “biggest detractor would be in awe of that.”

Trump was on Fox and Friends Tuesday morning for his last appearance on the program before the votes are in. He sounded tired, having wrapped up his final rally before the election late Monday night.

The president first bashed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for campaigning less than expected, presuming it’s because the former vice president is worried about upcoming results. Biden has run a limited campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We think we’re doing very well everywhere. It’s more than thinking. You know, we’re seeing trends,” Trump added. “And we think we’re doing very well in states. A lot of states, really. A lot of states.”

“I think the country respects somebody that was willing to work to get something and I think no one doubts your work ethic,” Kilmeade responded. “What have you done is almost impossible. Those five events yesterday. The 14 events in 72 hours — I can’t imagine anyone else doing it. And standing up and then being on for two hours in front of 25,000 people. I don’t think — even your biggest detractor would be in awe of that.”

