Brian Kilmeade Goes Out of His Way to Let Trump Know the Poll Fox & Friends Cited Came From CNN

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade pandered to former President Donald Trump with a vocal disclosure that the polling data Fox & Friends was looking at did not come from the network itself.

On Thursday, Fox & Friends examined a CNN poll which found that 75 percent of Democrats don’t want President Joe Biden to seek re-election, but also 55 percent of Republican-leaning voters don’t want Trump to be the GOP’s 2024 nominee. As Steve Doocy ran through these figures, Kilmeade interjected with a message clearly designated for Trump.

“If the former president is watching, you should know, those are just the numbers you are relaying,” Kilmeade said. “You didn’t come up with those numbers.”

Doocy explained that Fox & Friends brought up the poll because it was “fascinating,” though Kilmeade took the opportunity to whack CNN by saying “they are right as often as Halley’s Comet comes by.”

“So you are saying all we talked about for the last four minutes is not accurate?” Doocy asked.

“I’m just saying, Donald Trump is watching,” Kilmeade said. “If Donald Trump is watching, just let him know we didn’t come up with that number. That’s what the poll said.”

Kilmeade’s sycophancy follows Trump’s Truth Social rampage 3 days ago when he lashed out at Fox & Friends over their commentary about his polling.

The show was talking about a Talking Points USA poll which that Trump was the most popular choice for the Republican primary. The former president accused the show of deliberately “botching” his numbers, however, when Fox & Friends noted that the poll from the far-right conservative political group might not reflect the Republican Party at large.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com