Fox News host Brian Kilmeade took a dig at CNN on Thursday by lamenting that the network never offers any positive comments about President Donald Trump.

As Fox & Friends talked about Trump’s Wednesday night rally in Louisiana, they focused on one portion where Trump went on a tear against House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) over the Ukraine scandal.

Kilmeade then brought up an old tweet from Mark Zaid, the attorney for the Ukraine whistleblower, who said in 2017 that “CNN will play a key role in Donald Trump not finishing out his full term as president.”

Not shocking at all. I predict @CNN will play a key role in @realDonaldTrump not finishing out his full term as president https://t.co/7QPOxATrBS — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) July 4, 2017

Kilmeade may or may not have drawn an insidious inference from that, saying “If you watch their programming, have you ever seen a positive worked about the president, 24 hours a day?”

While Kilmeade was certainly using hyperbole in his dig, CNN recently drew criticism from the left, however, for signing former GOP Congressman Sean Duffy a paid contributor. Duffy is a loyal Trump defender and joins Rick Santorum, Kevin Haslett, and Scott Jennings as pro-Trump and Republican pundits on CNN.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]