Brian Kilmeade Hits CNN: ‘Have You Ever Seen a Positive Word About the President’ From Them?

By Ken MeyerNov 7th, 2019, 7:40 am

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade took a dig at CNN on Thursday by lamenting that the network never offers any positive comments about President Donald Trump.

As Fox & Friends talked about Trump’s Wednesday night rally in Louisiana, they focused on one portion where Trump went on a tear against House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) over the Ukraine scandal.

Kilmeade then brought up an old tweet from Mark Zaid, the attorney for the Ukraine whistleblower, who said in 2017 that “CNN will play a key role in Donald Trump not finishing out his full term as president.”

Kilmeade may or may not have drawn an insidious inference from that, saying “If you watch their programming, have you ever seen a positive worked about the president, 24 hours a day?”

While Kilmeade was certainly using hyperbole in his dig, CNN recently drew criticism from the left, however, for signing former GOP Congressman Sean Duffy a paid contributor. Duffy is a loyal Trump defender and joins Rick Santorum, Kevin Haslett, and Scott Jennings as pro-Trump and Republican pundits on CNN.

