Brian Kilmeade bashed Donald Trump’s critics over their discontent with the owner of Equinox Fitness holding a fundraiser for the president.

Stephen Ross, owner of fitness brands like Equinox and SoulCycle, is reportedly preparing the fundraiser in the Hamptons where tickets will range from $5,600 to $250,000. The reports have prompted outcry from patrons threatening to cancel their memberships, so Equinox and SoulCycle released similar statements insisting that they don’t support the fundraiser, and describe Ross as a “passive investor.”

A note from our CEO pic.twitter.com/UwxBWR76B0 — SoulCycle (@soulcycle) August 7, 2019

As Fox & Friends talked about all of this, they snarked at how celebrities like Billy Eichner and Christy Tiegen are panning the fitness companies and saying Ross is “enabling racism and mass murder.”

“It’s amazing you have to — you support a presidential candidate who happens to have won in a major party, and you have to explain yourself,” Kilmeade groaned. “You have to explain yourself as if you got caught doing something wrong.”

Kilmeade continued with further complaints about Eichner’s opinion of the president, saying “Do people understand that not everybody agrees with that and maybe it’s not at all true? I’m just so glad Stephen Ross is not backing off.”

