Brian Kilmeade Says ‘Zero Tolerance’ Abortion Restrictions Have ‘A Lot of People Freaked Out’ and Are Hurting Republicans

Brian Kilmeade said on Fox Business that Republicans’ abortion policies in some states have made voters uneasy and that this is showing in the polls.

Kilmeade appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Kudlow as President Joe Biden was delivering a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania about crime.

“I wonder, did he poll this issue?” guest host Sean Duffy asked, before claiming Biden and Democrats “have worked on defunding the police.”

“Well, the three things the Democratic Party is polling well in: coronavirus still, which is inexplicable; abortion because they are pro-choice and a lot of the zero tolerance, when it comes to these states has a lot of people freaked out. I think the 15 weeks seems to be – even if you’re the most pro-life person, your neighbor probably isn’t – so how do you govern?”

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court overturned 49 years of precedent by ruling there is no constitutional right to abortion. In response, several states have passed laws restricting abortion access.

Kilmeade did not mention the third issue and went on to note that Democrats are polling poorly on the issues of the economy and crime.

“So how do they fix that?” he continued before saying Biden is acting like the 1990s version of himself when he cast himself as a tough-on-crime senator.

“He’s trying to go back to his 1990s roots,” Kilmeade said. “He was talking about predators and everything. But how do you do that at the same time as being this racial justice reform president that was talking about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter?”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

