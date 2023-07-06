Brian Kilmeade Slams Mark Zuckerberg’s Rival Twitter App Threads — Just 12 Hours After it Launched

Roughly 12 hours after it launched, Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade criticized the new social media platform Threads, and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, while praising Elon Musk and Twitter.

Facebook’s parent company Meta launched Threads at 7 pm Wednesday evening, and according to Axios reports, it gained 5 million subscribers in the first four hours. The simplified version of Twitter easily integrates with Instagram users, making for a relatively seamless sign-up process for millions of Instagram users eager to find a different social media app than Twitter.

It’s another front in the Big Tech wars, which was being covered by Fox & Friends given the recent court decision regarding the executive branch flagging what they deemed misinformation on social media. Kilmeade first credits the authors of the Twitter Files before warning, “Mark Zuckerberg’s trying to get you again.”

He then mentioned the recently launched Threads, adding, “Does anyone think he’s not going to collect all of you, pull him away from Twitter, and then begin to manipulate again?”

Kilmeade said:

Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger were given access by Elon Musk and they deserve the bulk of the credit for the fact that we’re at this place which backs up… Mark Zuckerberg’s trying to get get you again. We don’t know what happened to Facebook, but you go ahead and get on Threads, you’ll no longer know what’s going on. [Cross Talk] Well, in Elon Musk, he’s going to make sure the best he can but it’s possible the First Amendment’s impressed. Does anyone think Mark Zuckerberg, the author of Zuckerbucks, to make sure certain districts got a lot of money in order to vote against Donald Trump in 2020? Does anyone think he’s not going to collect all of you, pull him away from Twitter and then begin to manipulate again?

Watch above via Fox News.

